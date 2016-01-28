Average Connecticut gas price dips below $2

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped below $2 per gallon on Thursday.

AAA said it was the first time it happened in seven years.

“While gas prices have been falling for a while, crossing this threshold is something drivers in Connecticut have been waiting for,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “It was not long ago they were paying twice as much.”

The dip below the even mark wasn't much, however. AAA said the average price for unleaded gas in Connecticut was $1.999, a hair under $2.

Parmenter said in Connecticut, the price varies by region.

In the Hartford, New Haven and New London areas, it was $1.97 per gallon. However, in Bridgeport, it was $2.11.

AAA's Fuel Gauge report said the average price nationwide, which has been under $2 since Jan. 1, reached $1.82.

There were only nine states, along with, Washington D.C., where gas was still above $2.

Hawaii has the most expensive price at $2.64. California was at $2.62.

The least expensive was Oklahoma at $1.53.

AAA said the reason for the low prices was that crude oil supply continues to outpace demand. It pushed the average price down 22 cents over the last year.

