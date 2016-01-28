Man gets 8 and a half years for 2013 kidnapping, jewelry store heist

A Bronx, New York man will serve 8 ½ years behind bars for his role in a 2013 kidnapping and jewelry store heist.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Gay was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court after pleading guilty in December 2014 to interference with commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Gay and three men broke into a Meriden apartment in April 2013 and bound four residents inside. The three co-defendants kidnapped two of the victims and brought them to their employer, Lenox Jewelry in Fairfield.

The men stole jewelry, watches and diamonds valued at more than $3 million while Gay stayed behind. He was arrested about a month later with approximately $60,000 in cash as well as jewelry.

