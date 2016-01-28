Serious crash reported on Ledyard road

State police are on the scene of a serious crash in Ledyard.

It happened on Shewville Road before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said it involved a single vehicle hitting at tree.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene.

However, there's no word on injuries or a cause.

They said it's possible the road could close.

