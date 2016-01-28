Shelton drug deal leads to arrests, gun seizure

A drug deal in Shelton led to two arrests and the discovery of a gun.

Police said 21-year-old Ricardo Llera and 19-year-old Erminia Leite face charges after a surveillance operation.

Undercover officers said they conducted surveillance in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., they said they saw two men conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a commuter lot on Canal and Cornell Streets.

Officers busted the suspects and said they found several individually wrapped bags of marijuana, several loose pills and a semi-automatic handgun.

Llera, of Shelton, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, sale of a controlled substance, illegal possession and failure to keep a drug in its original container.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday.

Leite, also of Shelton, was the driver of the vehicle in which Llera rode, according to police. She was charged with conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance.

She was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 10 in Derby.

Sean Kellet, 21, of Shelton, was issued an infraction for possession of less than 4 oz of marijuana. He was released at the scene.

Police continue to ask anyone who witnesses drug activity to give them a call. All calls may be confidential.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.