Former Providence Mayor Vincent Buddy Cianci dies at 74

The former Providence mayor who dominated Rhode Island politics for parts of four decades before serving time for corruption has died.

Vincent "Buddy" Cianci Jr., was 74.

Cianci's employer, WLNE-TV, and a friend, Artin Coloian, both confirmed his death. Coloian said he died Thursday morning.

Cianci presided over the resurrection of Providence from a decaying, Industrial-age relic to a 21st-century city with gondolas plying newly uncovered rivers.

His bare-fisted style of politics made Cianci larger than life even in a tiny state known for the outsized personalities of its public figures.

Cianci was forced from office twice, first in 1984, when he pleaded no contest to assaulting a man with a fireplace log.

His second administration ended in 2002 with a federal prison term for racketeering conspiracy.

