House fire closes Route 190 in Stafford

CT State Police tweeted this photo of the : House fire that closed Route 190 in Stafford.

Route 190 in Stafford on Thursday afternoon because of a house fire, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police Route 190 is closed near Orcutville after the fire was reported around 2 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while firefighters battle the fire.

There is no word on injuries.

#CTtraffic: STAFFORD: Route 190 at Orcutville closed due to a house fire pic.twitter.com/GhiuweGU3o — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 28, 2016

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To check traffic in your area, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.