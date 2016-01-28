House fire closes Route 190 in Stafford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

House fire closes Route 190 in Stafford

CT State Police tweeted this photo of the : House fire that closed Route 190 in Stafford. CT State Police tweeted this photo of the : House fire that closed Route 190 in Stafford.
STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Route 190 in Stafford on Thursday afternoon because of a house fire, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police Route 190 is closed near Orcutville after the fire was reported around 2 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while firefighters battle the fire.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

