West Hartford mayor to step down this spring

The mayor of West Hartford announced on Thursday that he'll be stepping down in the spring to take a position with LEGO.

Mayor Scott Slifka said he's leaving the town council and his role as mayor after being promoted to deputy general counsel of The LEGO Group.

“As exciting as the role will be, it will also be very demanding," Slifka told a crowd of people. "And I’ve concluded that it won’t be compatible with running a similarly demanding town in one’s spare time while trying to be a good husband and father."

He made the announcement during the annual state of the town address, which was hosted by the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor's seat is a volunteer position. He's held it since 2004 and is the town's longest-serving mayor.

"The current mayoral salary doesn’t make it much of a debate,” Slifka joked.

Slifka said with his new position, he'll take on a global role and report to LEGO's general counsel in Denmark. He'll also oversee a team of lawyers with operations in London, Denmark and Asia.

LEGO officially announced Slifka's role on Monday.

Despite vacating the position, he said he still plans to maintain some kind of active role in politics.

“I suspect that in the coming years my state and my party may benefit from someone with my skills, perspective and voice," Slifka said.

Slifka was also the youngest mayor in the town's history. He started when he was 30.

