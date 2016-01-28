Stamford-based charity seeks to send water to Flint

A Connecticut-based organization is looking to help people in Flint, MI who are experiencing a water crisis.

Americares out of Stamford and Nestle Waters North America are delivering bottled water to the area.

“The water crisis has placed an extra burden on families in Flint, many of whom were already struggling before the crisis,” said Kate Dischino, AmeriCares associate director of emergency response. “Thanks to our partnership with Nestlé Waters, more families will have access to clean, safe water.”

Tap water in the city has been tainted with lead.

The partners will be sending two truckloads carrying 70,000 half-liter bottles to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. The group works with church pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and community centers.

Americares said about 100,000 families in Flint have been affected by the issue, including many low-income families. More than 40 percent of city residents live below the poverty line. City officials have been urging residents to get their water tested and filtered to remove the lead.

The water crisis began when Flint switched its water supply from the Detroit water system to the Flint River in 2014. The river water caused corrosion in old pipes leading to homes in the system's main lines. That led to elevated levels of lead in the tap water.

It caused President Barack Obama to declare a federal emergency earlier this month.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.