PD: Stolen pickup truck crashes near Simsbury pond

The driver of a pickup truck almost landed in a pond in a family's backyard in Simsbury on Thursday afternoon because he was being chased by police officers.

Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into a tree on the front lawn on George Street and went down an embankment around 1 p.m. Police said the vehicle came to a rest close to the pond, but did not go into the body of water.

“I came home to a bit of police activity at the cul-de-sac and got a few more details after things settled down a little bit,” Chris White, of Simsbury, said.

The truck was traveling on George Street, which is a dead-end road. Officers from the Simsbury and Avon police departments surrounded the area.

After crashing, police said the unidentified driver fled the vehicle and swam through the pond ending, Police said the driver ended up on the other side on Ardsley Way, police said.

The driver was located in a nearby home and detained without incident, police said. At one point officers had their guns drawn on the driver.

Hartford police said the truck was stolen from a collision center in Hartford and the driver called police to say he's going to hurt himself.

No one was injured during the police chase.

Police are not releasing his name and if he is facing any charges.

White said they were completely surprised when they got home on Thursday.

“There’s a pickup truck in my backyard and pretty close to a pond back there,” White said. “Police have been very helpful letting us know everything is safe and under control.”

White said he is glad that none of his family was home at the time of the crash.

“Just glad no one got hurt obviously and he was appended and back to the same quiet neighborhood,” White said.

