Shaking felt in areas of CT today after sonic boom

Connecticut residents reported feeling shaking on Thursday afternoon in parts of the state.

A Channel 3 viewer in Meriden said she felt her house shaking at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, but didn’t hear any explosions.

Madison officials said residents on Fort Path Road reported that they felt shaking at about 2:30 p.m. Officials asked if this could possibly be related to a reported earthquake in southern New Jersey.

Callers from Ft. Path Rd. reporting that they felt shaking at around 2:30 pm. Possibly related to reported earthquake in Southern NJ? — Town of Madison, CT (@Madison911) January 28, 2016

On Thursday afternoon, the USGS said there was no earthquake reported, but a sonic boom was reported in New Jersey. People in New York and New Jersey also felt the rumbling.

Not an earthquake but a sonic boom in New Jersey: https://t.co/eUr4sB28Wm pic.twitter.com/TQFlkGr633 — USGS (@USGS) January 28, 2016

The U.S. Geological Survey scientists said the shaking was caused by a series of sonic booms, just north of Hammonton, N.J.

The USGS reports there were at least 10 booms between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Madison business owner Dennis Salvo said he was a little freaked out when his garage door started shaking.

"I heard the door going like that and I said 'Adam did you hear that' and he was like it's sort of like that Castaway movie where the coconuts kept falling down," Salvo said.

The USGS is still looking into what caused the booms, but Channel 3's affiliate station in Philadelphia reports jets from New Jersey National Guard base may have caused the booms after an aircraft traveled at the speed of sound.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.