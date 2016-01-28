Water issues reported by Marlborough residents

Residents in the Marlborough Gardens neighborhood are complaining about discolored water. (WFSB)

A community water well has some residents saying that things certainly are not “well.”

The Marlborough Gardens neighborhood, of some 30 houses, share the same well, which is owned by the Connecticut Water Company.

Resident Angela Markham said the utility isn’t doing enough to provide clean water, and added that her water has turned orange.

“Sometimes it’s like a pumpkin color. When you wipe out the dog bowls, it's orange,” Markham said.

Robert Holmgren, and others in the neighborhood, added filters to their house system, to strain out the minerals.

The filters are changed on average about once per month.

"We're getting silverware spottage on all the silverware and it's just not up to snuff,” he said.

The well was once owned by the property owners in the subdivision, but now the Connecticut Water Company says the water is safe.

In a statement, spokesman Dan Meaney said "The system has had historic issues with iron and manganese and we have taken a number of measures over the years to improve the water quality."

Until the system settles down, the water company said residents will have to be patient.

"As far as I'm concerned and other people, nothing's happening,” Markham said.

