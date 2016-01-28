1 in CT sickened with Listeria following salad recall

Packaged salads under the brand names Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar and President's Choice should be thrown away because they could be tainted with listeria. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

Last week, Dole issued a recall on packages salad that could be linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed that one case has been reported in Connecticut.

In total, the CDC said 15 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from eight states since July 5.

The CDC said specimens were collected from ill people between July 5, 2015 and Jan. 3.

“Ill people range in age from 3 years to 83, and the median age is 64. Seventy-three percent of ill people are female. All 15 (100%) ill people were hospitalized, including one person from Michigan who died as a result of listeriosis. One of the illnesses reported was in a pregnant woman,” the CDC said on its website.

"We did buy two packages and unfortunately we did use one," said Carey Picard, who added that she and her family did not become sick after eating the recalled salad.

Dole said the salads have a code that begins with an 'A' in the upper right-hand corner on the bag. The recall was for vegetables distributed from the company's Springfield, Ohio plant.

It is unclear where the victim is from in Connecticut, or if the Listeria is linked to the salad.

In addition to Connecticut, other states reporting cases of Listeria include: Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

