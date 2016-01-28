School officials address transgender policy

Southington Public Schools is looking into a policy to address issues concerning transgender students.

The policy looks into privacy, official records, names, restroom and locker accessibility and dress codes.

The policy was developed by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education as a way to address concerns before they arise.

Connecticut law already states that you cannot discriminate based on gender identity or expression.

