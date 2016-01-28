McDonald's cheese stick customers ask "where's the cheese?"

The new mozzarella sticks on the menu at McDonald’s are prompting some customers to ask the question, “where is the cheese?”

Customers have been taking to social media to complain about the sticks, saying it lacks the central ingredient, which is the cheese, CBS News reported.

@serenapontillo Hi, sorry about your order! Can you help us improve by providing the location in this link https://t.co/k7xKQ9hzJ8 ? Thx — McD Customer Service (@Reachout_mcd) January 25, 2016

The new item is priced at just $1 for three sticks, leaving some customers asking if the low price is the reason the cheese has been left out.

However, McDonald’s said the no-cheese sticks are a mistake, and that the mozzarella actually melted during the baking process.

Officials said the problem will be fixed.

