Downed pole closes part of Route 12 in Norwich

A downed pole has closed part of Route 12 north in Norwich.

DOT officials said the road is closed between Center and Winchester roads.

Drivers are being asked to see alternate routes.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Check traffic updates in your area by clicking here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.