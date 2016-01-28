New London officials report 9 heroin overdoses in one day, 1 deadly

At least nine people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on Thursday after overdosing on heroin. (WFSB)

Health experts in New London said at least nine people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on Thursday after overdosing on heroin.

On Thursday night, an area doctor and a city official confirmed the nine overdoses, one being fatal.

Four people have been taken to the hospital because of a heroin overdose since 1 p.m. on Thursday.

City officials are calling this a "serious health issue."

