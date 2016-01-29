84 connector to close this weekend for rehab project

The connector from the Founders Bridge to Interstate 84 in Hartford will be closed this weekend.

Route 2 eastbound to I-84 eastbound will be closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s part of the state’s $22 million bridge rehabilitation project.

For a detour, drivers can:

Stay on Route 2 east.

Take exit 5.

Turn left on Willow St. under Route 2.

Take a left onto Route 2 west.

Take exit 2E to I-84 east.

For the latest traffic information, check out the WFSB traffic page here.

