84 connector to close this weekend for rehab project

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The connector from the Founders Bridge to Interstate 84 in Hartford will be closed this weekend.

Route 2 eastbound to I-84 eastbound will be closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s part of the state’s $22 million bridge rehabilitation project.

For a detour, drivers can:

  • Stay on Route 2 east.
  • Take exit 5.
  • Turn left on Willow St. under Route 2.
  • Take a left onto Route 2 west.
  • Take exit 2E to I-84 east.

