Most state websites experience outage Friday morning

The websites for a number of state agencies were down on Friday.

Service was restored around 6:45 a.m.

They had been down since at least Thursday night.

Sites like the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, Department of Children and Families and Department of Social Services were part of the outage.

The state said it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it.

A DMV spokesperson told Eyewitness News that it was server issue that manages most of the state's websites. It was not specific to the DMV.

The system was in the process of being rebooted.

