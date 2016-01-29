Greek citizen gets 6 years on federal trafficking charges in New Haven

A Greek man has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison for trafficking large amounts of oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana into Fairfield County.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly confirmed 54-year-old Konstantinos "Gus" Zografidis' sentencing Thursday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Department of Justice officials say the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Norwalk police investigated Zografidis for a year. Sixteen individuals were charged as a result of the probe that revealed Zografidis was a "major distributor" of drugs in the county.

The citizen of Greece has been in custody since his May 2012 arrest. He pleaded guilty in June 2014.

DOJ officials say Zografidis will face immigration proceedings following the completion of his prison term.

