Bobcats spotted wandering through yard in Avon

Folks in Avon found a few furry feline friends wandering around their yard.

Shannon Mazurick sent photos to Eyewitness News of what appears to be two bobcats.

She said the photos were taken on Thursday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the bobcat is the only wild cat found in the state.

More information about bobcats in Connecticut can be found on DEEP's website here.

