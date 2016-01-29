Crash involving school bus reported in New Haven

Minor injuries were reported following a crash that involved a school bus in New Haven Friday morning.

Police said it happened at South Frontage Road and College Street around 8 a.m.

They said it appeared to be a fender-bender and damage was minimal.

They are looking into how it happened.

The area was not closed to traffic as of 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.