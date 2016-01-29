Emergency crews respond to rollover in Hartford

A rollover was reported on New Park Avenue Friday morning. (Janis Courter/iWitness photo)

First responders were on the scene of a reported rollover in Hartford.

Eyewitnesses said it happened on New Park Avenue around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said New Park Avenue was closed between Kane and Merritt Streets. It has since reopened.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the rollover.

At the time, drivers were urged to take Prospect Avenue as a detour.

