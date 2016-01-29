Connecticut senators call for open-carry ban in stores

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Elizabeth Etsy are urging the Connecticut Food Association to prohibit openly carried firearms in stores across the state.

Several nationally-owned retailers and food chains, such as Chili's, Target, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Chipotle and Whole Foods already ban open carry in their stores.

In a letter to Wayne Pesce, the president of the Connecticut Food Association, the senators wrote that "there is simply no reason someone would need to bring their gun with them in order to purchase milk, bread, or other necessities at a grocery store. Customers should feel safe while shopping, and employees should not be fearful while doing their jobs."

Connecticut's current law allows open carry in stores but any private business can legally ban firearms on their property.

The CFA has 240 member companies who operate approximately 300 retail food stores and pharmacies across Connecticut, and employ over 30,000 individuals, according to a press release.

