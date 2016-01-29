After parts of state see snow showers, warm up expected for the weekend

Flakes flying in New Hartford around 12 p.m. (Heather Lee/iWitness photo)

Snow showers came down pretty hard in some parts of the state on Friday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing some flakes flying in New Hartford around noon.

"There was a coating of snow in the higher elevations, but in the lower elevations the snow melted on contact," WFSB Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

DePrest said "some raindrops mixed in with the wet snow" at points on Friday.

However, the temperatures were well-above freezing on Friday. For the fourth day in a row, the temperatures were in the 40s.

By early Friday evening, DePrest said snow showers were pretty much gone and residents could "expect clearing skies."

"The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by late tonight. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze this evening, but it will diminish overnight as a ridge of high pressure builds into Southern New England," DePrest said.

Temperatures are expected to raise this weekend as well.

"Afternoon highs will be close to 40 degrees, if not a little higher. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, but only a slight chance for a flurry or snow shower. Snow showers are more likely to the north of Connecticut," DePrest said.

DePrest said Sunday will be "unseasonably mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees."

"It will feel more like a typical day in March! There will be a pretty good south-southwesterly breeze as well," DePrest said.

