West Haven police identify man's body found in water

Police in West Haven have identified the man, whose body was found in the water on Friday morning.

They said the body of 50-year-old Michael Farmer, of New Haven, was spotted off of the Oak Street pier just before 10 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are also unknown at this time.

Police said they expected to release more information as it became available.

