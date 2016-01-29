UConn's Warde Manuel hired as Michigan athletic director

Warde Manuel was hired as the Michigan athletic director. (WFSB file photo)

Michigan has hired Warde Manuel to be its athletic director under a five-year deal announced Friday.

Manuel had been Connecticut's athletic director for nearly four years. He returns to his alma mater a year after Jim Harbaugh came back to campus to lead the football program.

Like Harbaugh, the 47-year-old Manuel played football at Michigan under the legendary Bo Schembechler.

Jim Hackett had served as Michigan's athletic director since Oct. 31, 2014, when he came out of retirement after Dave Brandon resigned. Hackett was never interested in the full-time job.

