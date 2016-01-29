Mom: School failed to care for daughter's health

Kristine Curry is a third-grader at Mountain View Elementary School and she has Type I Diabetes. (WFSB)

A mom of a Bristol elementary school student has filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education after she claimed her daughter's school failed to care for her health.

Kristine Curry is a third-grader at Mountain View Elementary School. Kristine has Type I Diabetes and must monitor her glucose levels with her Personal Diabetes Manager, or PDM.

"I really don't like it because sometimes I want to do what I want to do," Curry said. “Most of the time everybody stares at me.”

In addition to managing her diabetes, Kristine must take blood glucose pills, if her blood sugar falls too low. It took the school more than a year to allow Kristine to carry her pills, according to her mother, Kelly Curry.

Kelly Curry was battling Bristol's school district, nurses and the Bristol Board of Health to make sure her daughter is cared for, but she said mistakes are still being made.

"I had meetings with the prior principal to have it stopped, it hasn't stopped," said Ms. Curry, "I believe that Kristine is owed an apology for everything that she has been through.”

After talking to the school district, Kelly filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Civil Rights department, alleging that Mountain View violated anti-discrimination laws based on her daughter's condition.

The family hired an attorney and a response is expected within a month.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bristol Schools Superintendent Ellen Solek. In a statement, she said, "the confidentiality and safety of all of our students is a top priority in the Bristol public schools.” She declined further comment.

