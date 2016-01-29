Overturned vehicle causing major traffic backup on I-91

An overturned vehicle is causing a significant traffic backup along I-91 North in East Windsor (iWitness Photo)

Here's one of the vehicles involved in the crash on I-91. (Joe Golino)

An overturned vehicle is causing a significant traffic backup along I-91 North in East Windsor, according to State Police.

The left two lanes are closed.

The accident occurred around 11:30 Friday morning before Exit 46.

Police said there are serious injuries.

The East Windsor Police Department reported heavy traffic on Route 5 and Bridge Street as a result of the crash.

Heavy traffic on Route 5 and Bridge Street due to I-91 North being shut down. There was an accident involving... https://t.co/GJvdyaZDUD — East Windsor Police (@EastWindsorPD) January 29, 2016

