Overturned vehicle causing major traffic backup on I-91

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

An overturned vehicle is causing a significant traffic backup along I-91 North in East Windsor, according to State Police.

The left two lanes are closed.

The accident occurred around 11:30 Friday morning before Exit 46. 

Police said there are serious injuries. 

The East Windsor Police Department reported heavy traffic on Route 5 and Bridge Street as a result of the crash.

