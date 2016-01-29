Trooper saves German shepherd life; owner arrested for animal cruelty

This German Shepard was being neglectedand had to be rescued by state police trooper. (Connecticut State Police)

A Connecticut State Police trooper is being credited with rescuing a neglected dog in Oxford earlier this month.

Oxford Resident State Trooper Vicki Donohoe was called to a report of a German shepherd being neglected at a home on Governors Hill Road around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said the German shepherd was “always tied up and left outside, even in extremely cold weather.” In addition, neighbors complained to police about hearing the dog drop his food bowl “on the ground over and over.”

Upon arrival, Donohoe said she observed the German shepherd “was very thin, unkempt and had patchy fur,” which are all consistent with a neglected animal. Donohoe said the dog “was tied with an approximately 5-foot-long leash and had no food or water within sight.”

Donohoe along with Oxford Selectman Jeff Haney “took possession of the dog” and brought the animal to the Beacon Falls Animal Hospital.

After examining the German shepherd, the veterinarian at Beacon Falls Animal Hospital determined it was “a blatant starvation/neglect case.” The veterinarian told police the dog was 20-25 pounds underweight and had various medical issues including frost bite damaged ears and heart worms.

Donohoe said the incident was “an ongoing neglect case," located the dog’s owner Jonathon Foster and arrested her.

The German shepherd is in the custody of the Town of Oxford. Town officials said they are hoping to find an adopted home for him.

Foster was charged him with cruelty to animals, tethering and confining a dog for an unreasonable period of time, failure to license and failure to vaccinate.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court on March 1.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.