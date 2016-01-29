State Police searching for bank robbery suspect

State Police are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect in Eastern Connecticut. (CT State Police)

State Police are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect in Eastern Connecticut.

Troopers responded to the Jewett City Savings Bank in Dayville Friday morning. They said a lone suspect entered the building and demanded money from the tellers.

No weapons were shown but the suspect sped off in a dark colored Nissan Maxima and traveled east on Route 101 towards Rhode Island.

He is described as a white male wearing a black mask, gray gloves, dark colored leather coat, blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect can contact Detectives at 860-779-4900 or text “TIP711” with your information to 236748. All calls and texts will be kept confidential.

