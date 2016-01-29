Two charged after leaving child in deplorable conditions

Leaking water led to an investigation into a child living in deplorable conditions on Friday morning.

Police in Hartford said they were called to a home on Ashford Street after a neighbor reported that water was leaking from the upstairs.

The neighbor told police that a 2-year-old was found home alone with the water running. Neighbors said the victim is a little girl.

Police charged Ignacio Castro and Hendyliz Marrero with risk of injury to a minor. They have been placed on a $100,000 bond.

The child was placed at another family's home while the Department of Children and Families investigate. The little girl is expected to be OK.

Neighbors were relieved the child was found.

"At least the cops called you feel me cause them kids probably would have been there for hours starving or something," neighbor Sadiki Blake said.

The neighbor called 911 and police said the situation was so disgusting that some officers chose to stay outside for safety reasons as fire fighters tended to the toddler.

"That's why I love Ashford cause there's actually people gonna reach out....and not gonna leave a kid in there," neighbor Zo Dowdell said.

Investigators said the child was living in squalor. There were two small dogs inside with feces and urine throughout the apartment, according to a police report. There were also extension cords across the floors and dirty dishes piled in the sink.

"You don't want to judge anyone and cops don't want to be judging people either," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "But, you see these kinds of conditions common sense tells you you gotta get the kid out of those conditions it's darn near non survivable."

The dogs were turned over to Hartford animal control.

