Hartford art museum visitors to see huge jump in ticket prices

The Wadsworth Antheneum in Hartford is raising ticket prices by 50 percent. (WFSB)

Starting in February, visitors will have to pay more to get into the nation's oldest public art museum.

The Wadsworth Antheneum in Hartford is raising ticket prices by 50% for people to see close to 50,000 works of art inside.

Starting in February, the museum will raise ticket prices from $10 to $15.

Most museum visitors were not surprised about the ticket price jump.

"What isn't going up? Think of the cost of going to the theater, the movies I mean, I still think this is a bargain," said visitor Barbara Stephens.

"It's just a treasure in our community, we're very fortunate to have this quality of art so nearby," said Marilyn Neumayer, who also visited the museum.

The admission price has not increased since 2004, according to a museum spokesperson. Since then, operating costs have gone up and for the first time in nearly fifty years, all of the galleries are open.

Student admission remains at $5 and children under 18 can get in for free.

"Going to see real life art is just as exciting, as bright without the filter. Hashtag - no filter!" exclaimed Laura Brayfield, who visited the museum from Higginum.

There are also plenty of free opportunities at the Wadsworth.

