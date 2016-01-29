State leaders react to Obama's equal pay announcement

Following President Barack Obama's latest plan to advance equal pay for all workers, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman issued statements about closing the gender wage gap in the state.

"It’s 2016 – and it’s unacceptable for women, doing the same work, to earn 79 percent of what their male counterparts earn. This is very simple – equal pay for equal work," said Governor Malloy in a press statement, "I applaud the Obama administration for this announcement today, for working to move the ball down the field, and urge Congress to deliver progress on behalf of all women across the nation.”

Malloy also mentioned the steps the state has taken, which included putting a halt to the practice of pay secrecy this past year.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman had similar comments about equal pay rights.

"Closing the gender wage gap is imperative to the security of families in Connecticut and across the nation. Allowing economic disadvantage to continue unchecked and lowering future earning potential for women and minorities – these practices are widespread and completely contrary to building strong families and strong communities. I applaud President Obama’s attention to this issue and join him in urging Congress to take action on paycheck fairness. It’s a fundamental economic security issue for women, men, and families," Wyman stated.

