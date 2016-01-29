Police: Connecticut chiropractor allegedly gave electric shocks to employee

A Stratford doctor is now facing assault charges after police said he allegedly gave one of his employees electric shocks to teach her a lesson.

The incident happened this past July at the Neuro-Spinal Center in Stratford, according to the police report.

The employee claimed that Doctor William DeAngelo had her lie down on a table, hooked her up to the electronic stim machine and intentionally shocked her. DeAngelo then continued to turn up the intensity of the shock unit until the employee was uncomfortable and started crying.

She also added that Dr. DeAngelo claimed that patients complained about her work and he had to teach her a lesson. The lesson was for her to feel the discomforts that she reportedly caused her patients.

DeAngelo referred to the incident as a "re-education" in the police report.

Eyewitness News visited the clinic, but Dr. DeAngelo was not around for comment.

The doctor was released on a promise to appear in court next week.

