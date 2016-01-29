West Hartford Mayor Slifka stepping down

Some West Hartford residents are calling for a paid mayoral position in town after the current mayor announced he is stepping down this spring.

West Hartford's longest serving mayor is stepping down and questions remain about his replacement. Mayor Scott Slifka is stepping down after getting a promotion at his current job with Lego.

The job is currently a volunteer position and many in town are wondering if that needs to change!

“I think he did a fantastic job," Scott Maccloi, of West Hartford, said. “I’ve seen five mayors and they all have been excellent. But, he brought that youthful experience to the position.”

“Better for him, but not good for us," Concetta Lewis, of West Hartford, said. “We really appreciate everything he's done in West Hartford.”

The West Hartford mayor and town council positions are all volunteer positions.

During a taping of Face the State, Slifka talked about whether this position should be a paid one going forward.

“As I’ve said for many years, things have changed, there have been a lot more demands on the council people especially the mayor, it could be a full time job,” Slifka said. “At times for me it has been.”

But, what would the position of mayor in West Hartford cost the taxpayers, Slifka answered that question.

“If you don't make the pay enough you're not going to attract people of the quality you're going to want in West Hartford to serve in the office,” Slifka said.

Slifka will step down this spring. At that point, the city council will appoint a replacement to serve out the rest of his term, which goes until 2017.

