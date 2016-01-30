Manchester man killed in single vehicle crash

Manchester police continue to investigate an accident that occurred Friday night, killing the driver of the vehicle.

Police said they were called to the area of 550 Lydall Street just prior to 9 p.m. after they had received reports that a car had rolled over and struck a building.

Officers found a pickup truck on its side against the Water Department pump house with the driver still inside.

Crews worked to rescue the driver, who has been identified by police as 48-year-old John McHugh of Manchester, from the vehicle. However, McHugh succumbed to his injuries on scene, police said.

Initial investigation appears to show that McHugh was driving his vehicle west on Lydall Street when it traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and then rolled over colliding with the pump house.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 860-645-5560.

