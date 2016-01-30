Driver killed following fiery crash in Hamden

The driver of a vehicle that crashed and then burst into flames was killed in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Hamden police said they responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Lincoln Street around 3:15 a.m. after a caller reported a vehicle had crashed.

When crews arrived they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the flames extinguished at which time crews located the driver inside the vehicle, deceased.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

The initial investigation revealed it appears the vehicle was traveling north on Whitney Avenue when it crossed the center line and then left the roadway, striking a building sign before it caught fire.

Whitney Avenue reopened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have information into the crash is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4036.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.