Lifestar airlifts injured skier to Connecticut Children's Medical Center

An injured skier was airlifted by Lifestar to CCMC (WFSB File Photo)

An injured skier was airlifted by Lifestar to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, hospital officials confirm.

The patient, a young female, was originally transported to Sharon Hospital after a skiing accident at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall.

Officials could not confirm the extent of her injuries or any other information about the patient.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved



