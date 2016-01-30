East Windsor road rage incident leads to robbery

East Windsor officers are investigating a road rage incident that turned physical Saturday evening.

According to the East Windsor Police Department, a male driver reported he was traveling along I-91 in Hartford around 5 p.m. when a white Nissan Sentra approached him an attempted to run his vehicle off the highway.

The victim followed the offending vehicle to the Shell gas station on Bridge Street in East Windsor.

Once at the gas station the victim told his police he exited his vehicle and used his cell phone to snap a picture of the Sentra's license plate. At that time a white woman exited the passenger seat of the Sentra and ran up to the victim, swiping his cell phone.

"While they were struggling for the phone the driver of the suspect vehicle, a white man, came up with a knife and threatened the victim again," said Sergeant Jeff Chant. The victim was able to retrieve his cell phone before the man and woman fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

Police said while road rage incidents are common, few end up in violent altercations. If this happens, the best advice is to call 911 right away and not get out of your car.

Drivers told Eyewitness News they see road rage incidents happen frequently.

"I am truck driver; I see this all the time especially on highways," said Jeff Young of East Granby.

Police are looking for the people involved and are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information into the case is asked to contact the East Windsor Police Department.

