Supermodel Stephanie Seymour faces arraignment in DUI case

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour is facing her first court date after being arrested on a drunken driving charge following an accident in her Connecticut hometown.

Seymour is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

Police say the 47-year-old Seymour backed her SUV into another car on an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Greenwich on the evening of Jan. 15. No one was injured.

A state police report says Seymour was unsteady on her feet, her eyes were bloodshot and her breath smelled of alcohol. Police say she refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Messages seeking comment were left at Seymour's Greenwich home and IMG Models, which represents her. A court clerk says no attorney for Seymour is listed in her file.

