Hearings set for expansion of CTfastrak bus service to UConn

University of Connecticut officials have scheduled public presentations of a proposal to expand the CTfastrak express bus service from Hartford to the Storrs campus.

State Department of Transportation officials will describe the proposal at public meetings set for noon on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Student Union.

UConn President Susan Herbst says expanding CTfastrak to UConn would benefit students and university workers and also help attract more potential workers, guests and other visitors.

CTfastrak includes a bus-only corridor between Hartford and New Britain and other express bus routes running as far east as Manchester and as far west as Waterbury.

Preliminary proposals include an express bus route using Interstate 84 and Route 195, or a route using Interstate 384 and Route 44.

