Hundreds 'plunge' for Special Olympics Connecticut

Special Olympics Connecticut held one of its largest yearly fundraising events on Sunday morning.

The Penguin Plunge was held in Farmington and drew hundreds of people who braved the frigid, frozen water for a good cause.

“I wanted to do a physical challenge so I encouraged my sisters to join me,” said Susan Leckowicz, of the Submerging Sisters team.

That team is made up of a group of friends from the dental industry.

“I used to do massage therapy for Special Olympics for years,” said Chaleen Bloathe-Abely.

The cause helps muster up the courage to brave the water, and that act of bravery is not lost on those special Olympians who benefit the most.

“I’ve got friends and family out here supporting me. It’s just happiness,” said Samuel Wilson, who is a special Olympian.

Along with the penguin plungers, there were supporters cheering them all on as they ran into the 39 degree water.

For more information on other upcoming Penguin Plunges, click here.

