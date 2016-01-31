East Hartford armed robbery suspects sought - WFSB 3 Connecticut

East Hartford armed robbery suspects sought

East Hartford police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Day.

Police said the armed robbery happened at about 2 a.m. at the Food Bag gas station on Burnside Avenue.

The suspects were driving in a newer model, dark colored four-door Honda with Connecticut registration plates.

One suspect was wearing a mask.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-291-7611 or to submit a tip anonymously, call the Crime Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

