Crews respond to house fire in Mansfield

Crews responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon in Mansfield.

The fire broke out at a home on Cedar Swamp Road.

Fire officials said the garage was heavily damaged, however the rest of the house is okay.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

