Police chase went on for more than 25 miles early Sunday morning

Connecticut State Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after a 25-mile chase from West Haven to Westport.

Police arrested 34-year-old John Belbusti, who they said did not stop his vehicle when police tried to pull him over.

The chase started at exit 42 on I-95 in West Haven, and continued southbound for more than 25 miles into Westport.

Police deployed stop sticks three times, but Belbusti reportedly kept driving on his rims.

Police said the vehicle was finally boxed in and stopped without any accidents or injuries.

“This incident was successful due to the teamwork and response of several CSP units, DOT camera operators and CSP Supervisors. Coordinating a safe conclusion like this is our priority. Great job by all those involved,” Connecticut State Police Troop G said in a Facebook post.

