Charges pending in Willimantic crash

Police in Willimantic are investigating after a driver struck a utility pole on South Street late Sunday night.

According to police, the driver struck the pole in the 100-block of South Street around 11:50 p.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified driver was transported to Windham Hospital from the scene.

Police said charges are pending for the driver.

The road was closed until about 1:30 a.m. on Monday. A representative from the Eversource power company was on the scene to evaluate the condition of the pole.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 860-465-3135.

