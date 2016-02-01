Dog killed when fire erupts in West Hartford home

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire that left a dog dead in West Hartford Monday morning.

It broke out at a single family home on North Main Street around 3 a.m.

Fire officials told Eyewitness News that two adults and three older children lived in the home.

They made it out safely. A dog, however, was killed.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from the basement. They said the fire appears to have started there.

The first floor of the home was damaged, but firefighters said they were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly.

"Pretty much the fire was confined to the basement," said Battalion Chief William Kall, West Hartford Fire Department. "There was heat damage to the first floor, and smoke damage throughout he entire structure."

Officials said they deemed the home uninhabitable.

There's no word on a cause.

Investigators are still looking into how it happened.

