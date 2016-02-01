Meeting set in Hartford to find violence-ending answers

Jonathan Douglin was stabbed at the Eight Sixty skate park in Hartford on Jan. 1. (WFSB file photo)

A meeting is set between experts and local leaders about how to end youth violence in the state.

The gathering of the governor's Commission on Youth and Urban Violence is happening in Hartford Monday afternoon.

It comes after a new draft report by the commission released last week contained ideas that could become new policies.

The draft included declaring youth violence a public health issue, strengthening partnerships between schools and agencies, implementing a screening process for violence and trauma and prioritizing family system wellness by meeting the needs of chronic stress and other risk factors.

Officials said Monday's meeting is about bolstering those ideas, getting a fresh perspective on the situation and listening to ways to eradicate the violence.

Many people across the state said they were looking forward to a more peaceful new year after dozens of homicides in major cities like Bridgeport and especially Hartford, which exceeded its previous year's total by 15.

Minutes into 2016, 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin was stabbed in the stomach and died a short time later. Police said the episode happened at an underground party at an unlicensed skate park.

Hartford's newly-elected mayor said at the time, reducing violence was a priority.

"We need to rebuild our police force," said Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford. "Our numbers are way down. We also need to strengthen our efforts on youth employment and youth engagement [and] recreation and make sure our young people find their passion and be engaged."

The commission is set to meet at 2:30 p.m. at Hartford Public High School.

Residents are welcome to come and comment before the draft report is given to Gov. Dannel Malloy.

