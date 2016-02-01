Car crash turns into drug bust in Hartford

A car crash turned into a drug bust in Hartford, according to police.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the driver had 1,300 bags of heroin.

The driver also had a .40 caliber handgun and was found to be a convicted felon from Windham.

Foley said he expected to release more information about the case later in the day.

