Connecticut dependent on gun industry, study finds

Connecticut may not be among the states that are most dependent on the gun industry, but it still counts on it quite a bit.

The state ranked 20th on WalletHub's list of 2016's states most dependent on the gun industry.

The personal finance site said it conducted the study following President Barack Obama's executive order on background checks and recent changes to state gun laws across the country.

WalletHub said it looked at jobs, political contributions and indirectly through firearm ownership in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Connecticut also came in at 3rd for the site's "fire arms industry rank," 41st in its "firearms prevalence rank" and 47th in "gun politics rank."

The top three states most dependent on the making of guns were Idaho, Alaska and Montana.

The least dependent states were Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

WalletHub cited the National Shooting Sports Foundation in that firearms and ammunition contributed a total of nearly $43 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. That figure accounts for more than 263,000 jobs that paid $13.7 billion in total wages.

In that same year, federal and state governments collected $5.79 billion in taxes and $863.7 billion in federal excise duties.

A recent report from Mother Jones estimated the cost of fatal and nonfatal gun violence to be $229 billion in 2012.

To read WalletHub's complete study, click here.

